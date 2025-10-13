Nigeria’s shot put champion, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, has described his African record-breaking throw at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene as the highlight of his season, calling it a moment that defined his persistence and belief after years of hard work.

In an interview with Making of Champions, Enekwechi reflected on his record 22.10m throw, which made him the first African ever to break the 22-metre barrier in the men’s shot put.

The mark, achieved at Hayward Field in July, not only earned him third place in what was dubbed the most competitive one-day meet in history but also wrote his name deeper into the continent’s athletics records.

“The 22m throw because I know that people were requesting that 22m throw for a long time, and it almost got annoying,” Enekwechi said with a laugh.

“It’s so difficult. It’s something that’s the tip-top of my capability as of now. I got to the point where I doubted if it was possible.”

He explained that the breakthrough came after an intense training phase leading up to the Prefontaine Classic.

“I had some amazing training, and when I went to that Prefontaine Classic and I threw it, I knew it was 22m.

“But I think only when I started talking about it did I kind of break down, and it really set in that I accomplished something I didn’t think was possible.”

The 32-year-old’s throw marked a historic achievement, placing him among the world’s elite in a competition where, for the first time, five athletes surpassed the 22m mark. The feat also cemented his dominance on the continent, as he now holds seven of the top ten all-time African performances.

Enekwechi, known for his passionate approach on the field, said he hoped fans could share in the emotion behind the moment.

“One thing about me is that I bring the fire, I bring the fight, but there are some emotions that come with it. So, I’m glad people can share those moments with me,” he said.

His 2025 season was not defined by the record alone. At the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later in the year, the Nigerian produced another strong showing, finishing fifth in the men’s shot put final with a best throw of 21.52m.

The result represented his third consecutive appearance in a global final, reaffirming his consistency on the world stage. He had earlier qualified with a best effort of 20.83m before narrowly missing out on a podium finish.

Enekwechi, who has long been a symbol of Nigeria’s strength in the throws, said the performance gave him renewed motivation heading into next season.