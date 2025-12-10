The incumbent Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has emerged as the Accord Party candidate for the Osun 2026 Gubernatorial election.

The primary was held in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday, under tight security presence.

This comes barely 16 hours after Governor Adeleke officially joined the party at the Banquet Hall of the Osun State Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo.

According to the poll official who announced the results, Adeleke polled 145 votes out of the 150 valid accredited.

However, 5 invalid votes were recorded

Announcing the results on behalf of the Electoral Committee Chairperson, Maryam Saleh, Secretary of the Electoral Committee, Abudlazeez Salahudeen, declared Adeleke the winner, having polled the highest votes cast

Details later…