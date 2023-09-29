BREAKING: Adeleke Cancels Independence Day Celebrations In Osun

…Directs Statewide Prayer for Nigeria

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has cancelled the celebration of Independence Day earlier slated for Sunday, October 1.

In a terse statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor urged the Osun people to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Let us use Independence Day to meditate and pray on the state of our nation. Our people are passing through tough times. It is time to take stock and seek divine intervention and guidance in the affairs of our nation.

“I greet Osun people and Nigerians in general as the Independence Day knocks at our doors. Here in Osun, we will celebrate with meditation and prayers”, the Governor was quoted as saying.