New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. BREAKING: Adeleke Approves…

BREAKING: Adeleke Approves Dissolution Of UNIOSUN Governing Council

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Friday approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) with immediate effect.

The dissolution is made known in a press statement signed by the Head of Service, S A Aina, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

The Governor appreciated members of the Governing Council of the University for their immense contributions to the development of the university.

The statement partly read, “The Governor of Sun State, Senator Demola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Osun State University with immediate effect.

“While thanking the Council members for their selfless service and commitment to the University, the Governor equally appreciates them immensely for their contributions to the development of the University in particular and the State at large and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.”

Read Previous

Hilda Baci: Why I’m Yet To Be Certified By Guinness World Records
Read Next

Again, Court Dismisses EFCC’s Appeal Against Kogi Suit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023