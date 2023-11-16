New Telegraph

BREAKING Adeleke Appoints Justice Afolabi As Osun Acting CJ

Following the suspension of Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo over gross misconduct and abuse of office, Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Justice Olayinka Afolabi as acting Chief judge of the state.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed stated that the appointment is consequent upon the approval of the resolution of the House of Assembly asking Justice Ojo to step aside.

It reads, “Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Justice Olayinka David Afolabi as the acting Chief Judge of Osun state with immediate effect following the approval of the resolution of the House of Assembly.”

The new acting Chief Judge will be swore in Tomorrow.

