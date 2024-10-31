BREAKING: Acting COAS, Oluyede Meets NSA , CDS In Abuja

Share

The newly appointed Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, on Thursday, held a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The meeting which came less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment of Oluyede as the COAS in an acting capacity pending the return of the substantive COAS, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, who is undergoing treatment abroad was held in Abuja at the office of the NSA.

At the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting between Oluyede, Musa and Ribadu were yet to be made public.

Following Oluyede’s appointment, he will serve in the capacity of COAS until the return of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who is currently unwell and undergoing treatment overseas.

President Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed this development in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Prior to his recent appointment, Oluyede held the position of the 56th Commander of the prestigious Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, located in Jaji, Kaduna.

At the age of 56, Oluyede was a coursemate of Lagbaja, both having been part of the 39th Regular Course.

He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1992, with an effective date of 1987, and achieved the rank of Major-General in September 2020.

