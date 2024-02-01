BREAKING: Abuja Court Orders Arrest Of Edison Ehi

The former Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly and Chief of Staff (CoS)to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered his immediate arrest.

New Telegraph reports that the Inspector-General of Police filed an ex-parte application on Wednesday, January, 31, and Justice Emeka Nwite issued the decision.

Ehie is charged with involvement in the October 29, 2023, arson at the Rivers House of Assembly building in Port Harcourt. The incident happened amid a legislative attempt by certain members to start the impeachment process against Governor Fubara.

The five other defendants, Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benedict, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri, and Chibuike Peter, better known as Rambo, were also named in the court’s warrant for arrest on the same charge.

Mr Ehie was the speaker of a four-member faction of the assembly. The faction, which is now defunct, was loyal to Mr Fubara in the feud between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the FCT minister.

Mr Ehie resigned as the factional speaker and member of the assembly to pave the way for the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers to take control of the assembly as part of a controversial peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu between Messrs Fubara and Wike.

The police suspect that Mr Fubara’s allies carried out the arson at the assembly complex in order to prevent the impeachment plot against the governor.

Later, the building had been demolished by the Rivers State Government, which said that the arson had caused structural flaws.

Remanded on Thursday were Chime Ezebalike, Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald, and Ochueja Thankgod on similar accusations of invading, vandalising, and burning down the Rivers assembly complex by Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The police are prosecuting a case in which Mr. Ehie is not named as a defendant.

In the lawsuit before Justice Nwite, Mr. Ehie and the other defendants face charges of arson, terrorism, conspiracy, attempted murder, and killing Bako Agbashim, a superintendent of police, together with five other police informants.