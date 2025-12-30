BREAKING: Abiya Emerges Acting NNPP State Chairman In Kano

The Kano chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has appointed Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya as Acting State Chairman following the sacking of the former chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa.

The appointment comes after Dungurawa’s removal by his ward level was rejected, prompting the NNPP State Executive Committee to endorse Abiya during an emergency meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Kano.

The decision was announced by Barrister Yusuf Mukhtar, the party’s Assistant Legal Adviser, who stated that Abiya’s appointment is in accordance with the provisions of the NNPP constitution.

Party sources said the development followed the submission of a formal resolution on Dungurawa’s sacking and expulsion by the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Executive Committee. The resolution, forwarded by the Gargari Ward Executive, accused Dungurawa of anti-party activities and was adopted at the ward’s second executive meeting, held two weeks after the general election.

After reviewing the report, the State Executive Committee endorsed the resolution and approved Abiya’s emergence as Acting State Chairman.

Officials said the move is aimed at restoring internal discipline, strengthening party cohesion, and repositioning the NNPP for future political engagements in Kano State.

In his response, Abiya pledged that the party will do justice to all members and remain loyal to the national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Kano State Governor Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.