BREAKING: Abiodun Presents 2024 Appropriation Bill Of N703.028bn

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Thursday presented the 2024 appropriation bill of N703.028 billion to the State House of Assembly.

Abiodun presented the bill to the House at the Assembly complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the State capital.

Christened “Budget of Sustain Growth And Development,” Abiodun said the budget is to sustain the ISEYA mantra.

In his address to the lawmakers, the governor said N415 billion is estimated as capital expenditure while N287 billion is earmarked as recurrent expenditure.

