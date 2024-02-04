BREAKING: Abducted Ekiti Schoolchildren, Teachers Regain Freedom

The teachers and students of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools in Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State, who were abducted by armed bandits have regained their freedom.

Sunday TELEGRAPH is unable to confirm as of press time if the victims who were freed at around two in the morning on Sunday were saved by security personnel or were let free upon payment of a ransom.

However, the kidnappers had wanted N100 million in exchange for the victims’ release; when this demand was not met, there were allegations that the kidnappers had threatened to kill the students.

On Monday night, the attackers kidnapped the kids and their teachers.

On Saturday, there were unconfirmed allegations that the victims had been freed; however, the authorities quickly refuted the reports.

Nevertheless, the released students and their teachers were seen resting on the floor and appearing exhausted in a brief video clip that went viral on Sunday morning.