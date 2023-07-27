BREAKING: Abbas Names Wase, Jaji, Betara, Gagdi, Faleke, 124 Others As C’ttee Chairmen

...Bichi appropriation, Benson, defence, Faleke, finance

After weeks of speculation, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday appointed Chairmen and Deputies for 130 standing committees of the House.

Prominent among the new Committee Chairmen appointed by Abbas is the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase who is the Chairman of the committee on Federal Character Commission (FCC), erstwhile speakership contestant, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as Chairman, committee on and Hon. Muktar Betara as Chairman on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Former Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke retained Finance Committee Chairman, wife of SGF, Hon. (Mrs) Regina Akume (NAFDAC), daughter of former Delta state governor, Hon. Ibori-Isuene (NDDC) and former speakership aspirant, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi also retained Navy committee.

Hon. Abdullahi Bichi from Kano was appointed Chairman, committee on appropriation, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin (foreign affairs), Hon. Babajimi Benson (defence), Hon. Leke Abejide (Customs), Hon. Sada Soli (water resources), Hon. Blessing Onuh (land transport), Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (science and tech).

…Details later