BREAKING: Abass Emerges 10th Speaker Of House Of Representatives

A member representing the Zaria Federal Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has emerged as the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives.

New Telegraph reports that Abbas was declared the winner of the contest on Tuesday morning, June 13 by the Deputy Clark of the National Assembly.

The members-elect cast their vote for Abbas, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) using an “openly declare” voting mechanism.

Abbas, however, defeated his fellow contenders, Ahmed Wase, the outgoing Deputy Speaker and Sani Jaji, who polled three votes each.

