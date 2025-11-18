BREAKING: 44 Reps Write Tinubu, Seek Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Forty-four members of the House of Representatives under the Parliamentary Action Group in Defence of Justice and Democracy have written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to use his constitutional powers to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention and convene an inclusive political roundtable to find a lasting resolution.

In their letter, the lawmakers requested that the President direct the Attorney-General of the Federation to discontinue the prosecution of Mazi Kanu and initiate a constructive dialogue aimed at a just political solution.

The letter, titled “The National Interest-Driven Resolution by Concerned Federal Lawmakers on the Issue of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Continued Detention,” was signed by the 44 lawmakers, including Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Obi Aguocha, Murphy Osaro, Peter Akpanke, Mudshiru Lukman, Hon. Paul Nnamechi, Sunday Cyriacus, Hon. Obed Shehu, Engr. Dominic, Chief Ugwu Emmanuel, and others.

It reads in part:

“After extensive consultations across party lines and ethnic groups, and in view of the Federal Government’s ongoing negotiations with agitating groups, the insecurity in the Southeast, and domestic and international rulings in favour of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we respectfully request that the prosecution be discontinued. We further urge the initiation of a constructive dialogue aimed at a just political solution.”

The lawmakers stressed that their intervention is driven by the urgent need for national reconciliation, unity, and stability, highlighting growing public support for Mazi Kanu’s release.

They concluded by expressing their respect for the office of the President and seeking prompt consideration of their request.