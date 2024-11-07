BREAKING: 36 States, FCT Generate N2.43trn IGR In 2023

Share

…Lagos, River & FCT top on lead

The 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a total sum of N2.43 trillion as Internally Generated

Revenue (IGR) in 2023, indicating a growth rate of 26.03 per cent from N1.93 trillion recorded in 2022.

This is according to the states’ (IGR) released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday, November 7.

Lagos, FCT, and Rivers states recorded the highest IGR with N815.86 billion, N211.10 billion and N195.41 billion respectively over the reference period.

Taraba, Yobe and Kebbi states reported the least revenues with N10.87 billion, N11.19 billion and N11.74 billion , NBS noting that Pay As You Earn (PAYE) was the most tax revenue recorded during the period (N1.24 trillion), representing

63.83 per cent of the total taxes collected, while capital gains tax was the least with

N5.91 billion. The report put total taxes to total IGR at about 80 percent nationally.

Details later…

