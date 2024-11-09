BREAKING: 25 Killed, Several Injured In Pakistan Railway Bomb Blast

Share

No fewer than 25 individuals have been confirmed dead after a bomb exploded at a railway station in Pakistan’s Balochistan province in Plateau State.

In a viral video sighted by Saturday Telegraph, the explosion happened on Saturday morning, with dozens of people visible on the platform.

According to the report, dozens of others were injured in the blast, which happened as a popular morning train was about to leave Quetta station in southwestern Pakistan for Peshawar.

Another footage circulating on social media shows numbers of injured people and debris spread across the station.

A Senior police official, Muhammad Baloch said the explosion was thought to have been caused by a suicide bomber carrying 6-8kg of explosives.

Among the dead and injured were both civilian and military.

However, a militant group, the Balochistan Liberation Army, said it carried out the bombing in what police are deeming a suicide attack.

