Break Up Not In Our Dictionary -OG Thrillerz

OG Thrillerz, a group of two young Nigerian musicians representing the emerging voice of afro sound has said they are bound together by a bond that cannot be dissolved by fame, fortune and women.

Speaking as part of their media tour which has seen them visit radio stations including Top Radio, Rhythm FM and others, the group made up of Thriller Santaz (Orhokpor Michael Ejetavwo) and Thriller Bancing (Kehinde Ayonitemi Blessing), said they plan to remain a group forever.

“We have seen a lot of breaks up in the music industry but we are brothers and we are in tune with what each person wants. We will be together forever,” Thriller Santaz, said on their behalf.

Corroborating the words of his group mate, Thriller Bancing added: “We are aware that topics like fame, fortune and women are some of those that lead to the dissolution of the group but with the way we watch out for each other and all, none of that can affect our relationship in any way.”

Focusing on their plans for the year, the duo said the huge amount of music they plan to release is what is captured in the first song they released this year.

“We plan to drop a song every month this year, which means from next month, March, we plan to release ten songs until December 2025.

“Throughout last year, we were in the studio making music and now, we have many songs that we want to share with everyone.

“We are dropping a new song next month and another one the month to follow and that will be norm for 2025,” OG Thrillerz said.

Talking about unreleased songs in their possession at the moment, the young men said they have around 1,000 songs at the moment, which stemmed from the fact that they record about three songs daily.

