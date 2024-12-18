Break Failure: Tipper Kills Pedestrian In Lagos

Share

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), said a Howo Tipper, yesterday had brake failure, veered off its path and killed a pedestrian.

The LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this known in a statement yesterday. The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki said that the road accident which occurred at the Iyana Ishasi U-turn inward Mile 2, was due to speeding by the tipper while trying to navigate through traffic.

He said that the vehicle was fully loaded, adding that the driver lost complete vehicular control.

“Swift intervention from Federal Road Safety Corps officials, in collaboration with LASTMA operatives, ensured effective management of the incident.

“Security reinforcement was promptly provided by officers from the Ishasi Police Division to facilitate rescue operation,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"