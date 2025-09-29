Breach Of FCCPC’s Act: Court Reschedules Arraignment Of MTN CEO, Toriola, 3 Others

Justice Hauwa Yilwa of a Federal High Court in Abuja has rescheduled the arraignment of MTN Nigeria’s Managing Director and CEO, Karl Toriola, along with three other senior executives, to October 30.

The charge, brought by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), also named MTN’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, and General Manager of Regulatory Affairs, Ikenna Ikeme, as co-defendants.

They were accused of breaching the FCCPC Act by allegedly failing to provide requested documents and information under a lawful summons.

At the last hearing of the matter, FCCPC’s counsel, Nsitem Chizenum, alleged that the defendants had evaded service of court documents, claiming that previous attempts to serve them were unsuccessful.