Breach Of Contract: Passenger Accuses Virgin Atlantic Airways Of False Claims

Share

A passenger on a Virgin Atlantic Airways flight, Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, has told Justice Alexander Owoeye of a Federal High Court in Lagos that contrary to the airline’s claims, he was neither compensated for his lost luggage nor was it replaced.

Rabiu, who made these claims in his response to Virgin Atlantic Airways’ statement of defense, stated that his lawsuit is valid and well-founded, as the defendant has not denied that he lost his luggage while using its airline.

In its defence, the airline blamed its inability to trace and locate the plaintiff’s luggage on his failure to provide adequate information on the Property Irregularity Form given to him after he reported the loss.

The defendant also stated in his statement of defence that the plaintiff’s allegations of fraud, recklessness and negligence of the airline, her staff or her agents are false.

The plaintiff, who is a security expert, had dragged Virgin Atlantic Airways before the court over allegations of breach of contract and the loss of his luggage on board its London to Lagos flight on September 24, 2024.

Share

Please follow and like us: