BRB Hires CEO

BRB Capital Group, has appointed Etimbuk Bassey as chief executive officer. In his role as CEO, he will steer the firm’s expansion of capital markets activity across priority sectors and client segments in line with strategic partnerships that support cross-border origination and capital access.

The Group Managing Director of the company, Dr Ebele Onyeabo explained that Bassey assumed leadership at a time of strong momentum for the group. Bassey has extensive experience across corporate finance and fintech, with a track record of building high-performance teams, strengthening operating models and executing complex, multi-market initiatives.

He has over two decades of experience across fintech, venture capital and financial services, with expertise spanning deal origination and execution; enterprise sales; capital raising; transaction structuring; and strategic advisory for SMEs, high-growth companies and institutional partners.

His leadership experience includes his role in venture capital serving as an Entrepreneur-inResidence at Seedstars, and holding senior roles at leading fintechs.

At Flutterwave, he served as Vertical Head, driving strategy and partnerships with global remittance firms. At Budpay, he served as chief operating officer, and later as country director, Budpay UK. In this role, he led operational strategy and market development across Africa and the United Kingdom.