Brazil’s President Undergoes Brain Surgery

The incumbent President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has reportedly undergone surgery after a brain haemorrhage related to a recent fall.

This is contained in a statement released by the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday morning, December 10.

The hospital posted the health update on the president’s official Instagram account.

The statement reads, “The operation went without complications” on Monday night, and Lula is doing well, under monitoring in an intensive care unit.”

