Brazil’s Lula Hits Back At Trump Over Bolsonaro Trial, Tariffs

Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has defended the trial which saw his predecessor in office, Jair Bolsonaro, sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for plotting a coup.

In an opinion piece published in the New York Times, Lula dismissed the description by US President Donald Trump of the trial as a “witch hunt”, saying that it was a “historic decision which safeguard’s our institutions and the democratic rule of law”.

The Brazilian leader said he had written the essay to establish an open and frank dialogue with US President Donald Trump, who has imposed 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports, reports the BBC. Lula called the tariff hike “not only misguided but illogical”.

Relations have been tense between the US and Brazil in recent months, in stark contrast to the times when Trump’s counterpart in Brazil was Jair Bolsonaro.