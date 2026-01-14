Brazilian Ship Loses N1.85bn Over Cocaine Smuggling Into Lagos Port

One month after it was detained by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for cocaine smuggling, MV San Antonio and its 21 crew members have lost N1.85 billion ($1.3million) on maintenance and fuel.

The ship involved in a major cocaine smuggling operation was seized by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at Apapa Port on December 6 2025. Findings revealed that the bulk carrier spent at least $30,000 for daily operational costs such as fuel, crew, maintenance and insurance.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Friday Nkemakonam Ogazi, following an application by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), he granted an extension of the detention of the vessel and its crew for an additional 14 days to allow investigators conclude ongoing inquiries into the international drug trafficking network.

Arrested in connection with the seizure include the vessel’s Master, Sharma Shashi Bhushan, and 21 other crew members identified as: Bharati Manoj Kumar, Bhalerao Nilesh Mukund, Nadar Anthony Macson David, Kolusu Srinivasa Rao, Sagar Gaurav, Francis Anto Beemas Nester, Jagdeep Singh, Jai Parkash, Prabhukhan Singh, Nevage Sandesh Suresh, Pandey Prashant, Nittu Anand, Akash Babu, Dasari Raju, Reddy Nandika Sanjeeba, Rana Nivesh, Melethil Insaf Rahman, Barla Chantanya Krishna, Ghosh Arijit, Mondal Raihan and Gangwar Shiv Om.

The case stemmed from an intelligence-driven interception carried out by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Area Command, shortly after the vessel berthed from Brazil on December 6, 2025.

During a detailed examination of the ship, Customs officers discovered 25.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, concealed in 24 parcels packed into five bags, hidden within a bulk consignment of sugar.

The discovery led to the immediate detention of the vessel and the arrest of all crew members on board, including the vessel’s master, Trofymov Oleksandr, as well as 20 other crew members of various nationalities serving in different operational capacities.

Following established inter-agency procedures, the Nigeria Customs Service formally handed over the vessel, the seized narcotics, and the suspects to the NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution. Justice Ogazi had earlier, on December 12, 2025, granted an ex parte application filed by NDLEA counsel, Barrister Kunle Adebajo, authorising the initial detention of the vessel and its crew.

It was gathered that when the matter resurfaced, the NDLEA informed the court that investigations were still ongoing, citing the complexity and transnational nature of the case.

It further explained that the shipment’s concealment method and emerging intelligence linking some Nigerians to the operation suggested the existence of a wider criminal syndicate, requiring more time to dismantle.

In granting the application for extension, Ogazi held that it was meritorious and adjourned the matter to January 13 for a report on the progress of the investigations.

Recall that the Customs Area Controller, Apapa Area Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, had earlier described the seizure as a testament to the Service’s strength ened intelligence architecture and effective collaboration with sister agencies.

He explained: “This seizure and the continued detention of the vessel should send a strong message to perpetrators of unlawful trade within our port system. “Customs is strengthening its synergy with all sister government agencies, and no criminal or group of lawless persons can beat us here.”

Osoba noted that the vessel’s travel history, which included departures from Brazil and stopovers in Honduras, Guatemala, and other known drug-trafficking routes, had raised red flags for Customs intelligence units.

This handover and ongoing prosecution of the case underscore the strength of inter-agency collaboration between the NCS and the NDLEA, as well as the NCS unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s borders, ports, and economy from the scourge of illicit drugs and other prohibited goods.