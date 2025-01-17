Brazilian S’Court Denies Bolsonaro Passport To Attend Trump’s Inauguration 

Share

Brazil’s Supreme Court has denied former President, Jair Bolsonaro’s request to regain his passport, blocking his attempt to attend the anticipated inauguration of United States (US) President, Donald Trump.

The Brazilian Government decision, issued on Thursday, cited Bolsonaro as a flight risk amidst ongoing investigations into his alleged involvement in a failed coup to remain in power following his narrow 2022 election defeat to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who issued the ruling, emphasized that the circumstances surrounding Bolsonaro’s passport seizure remain unchanged, pointing to the possibility of evasion.

An emailed invitation to Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo supported the request, but it lacked details and authenticity, further raising concerns.

Despite his optimism about attending the event, Bolsonaro now faces numerous legal battles.

Among the allegations, police have recommended charges for falsifying COVID-19 vaccination records and misappropriating $1.2 million worth of jewels and luxury items gifted by Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Bolsonaro is accused of orchestrating a coup and planning an assassination plot targeting President Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Five individuals, including a former aide, were arrested in November in connection with the assassination conspiracy.

Bolsonaro dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics,” has denied all accusations, claiming political persecution.

Nevertheless, he has been barred from holding public office until 2030 for undermining Brazil’s electoral system during his failed re-election campaign.

