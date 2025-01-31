Brazilian Porn Star, Anna Beatriz Dies On Set

Share

A Brazilian porn star, Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, popularly known as Anna Polly is dead, New Telegraph reports.

The OnlyFans star died after a tragic fall from a hotel balcony in Nova Iguaçu, northwest of Rio de Janeiro while filming for the adult content site.

Anna Polly is said to have fallen during X-rated scenes with two men she reportedly invited for a threesome at the four-star Mont Blanc Apart Hotel.

Reviewing the CCTV footage after questioning the hotel staff, the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit noted that the investigation is still ongoing, as her mobile phone is also being examined for potential evidence.

Also, the two men she invited gave conflicting statements about the events leading up to her death.

The police described the incident as “complex,” considering all possibilities, from a tragic accident to potential foul play.

According to the police: “We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened. This is a complex case, and we are not ruling out any scenario, from an accident to a possible crime.”

