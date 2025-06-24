Brazil Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Wife Arrive In Nigeria

Share

Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin arrived in Abuja on Tuesday, June 24 for the second session of the Nigeria–Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM), aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the nations.

New Telegraph reports that the Vice President was accompanied by his wife, Maria Lúcia Alckmin, touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where top Nigerian officials received him.

Among those present to welcome the Brazilian delegation were the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha; and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

The high-level diplomatic visit marks the beginning of a three-day summit expected to culminate in the signing of over 30 Memoranda of Understanding across key sectors, including defence cooperation, agricultural technology transfer, energy collaboration, health, education, and cultural exchange.

Vice President Kashim Shettima will host Alckmin throughout his visit, which will feature several joint events, including the opening ceremony of the Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday morning at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

