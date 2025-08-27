‎Brazil: Tinubu Vows To Fast-Track Dev’t With Tech, Food Security

…appeals for calm over opening of consulates, backs Soyinka’s voyage

‎President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to fast-track Nigeria’s development through technology and food security, aligning with the success models of emerging economies like Brazil.

‎

‎According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, speaking on Tuesday when he met with a cross section of Nigerians resident in Brazil, President Tinubu emphasised his administration’s commitment to transformation through innovation, reform, and inclusive growth.

‎

‎”We must bring Nigeria to the forefront of Africa’s progress, driven by technology, food sovereignty, and the courage to change our destiny,” he declared.

‎

‎He described his visit to Brazil as a strategic move to deepen bilateral ties and draw inspiration from the impressive development trajectory of the South American country, noting that both nations once shared similar economic starting points.

‎

‎“Once upon a time, Nigeria and Brazil stood on the same level. Look at Brazil today, its technology, its food systems. We must ask ourselves: what do they have that we don’t?

‎

‎“We have the brains, the energy, and the youth. We have everything we need. Now, we must act,” he said.

‎

‎Commending the vibrant Nigerian diaspora community, Tinubu urged them to see themselves as key stakeholders in building a new country rooted in innovation, culture, and shared responsibility.

‎

‎“You are the pride of our nation. Your diversity, your commitment — it reflects the Nigeria we are working to build. I salute you all,” he said.

‎

‎The President acknowledged the difficulties citizens face due to ongoing economic reforms, insisting that they are essential steps toward long-term stability and prosperity.

‎

‎“Yes, the reforms are tough — like bitter medicine. But once the fever is gone, you know the cure was worth it,” Tinubu explained.

‎

‎Referencing his recent diplomatic shuttles, the President said his government was laying the groundwork for global partnerships that could unlock Nigeria’s potential in manufacturing, technology, and cultural exchange.

‎

‎Tinubu also voiced support for an upcoming voyage involving Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, inspired by a cultural initiative he began while serving as Lagos State governor.

‎

‎“If Wole Soyinka, at over 90, can still dream and act, then we have no excuse. The dream must be realised. The time is now,” Tinubu affirmed.

‎

‎He appealed passionately for Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora to foster unity, peace and passion to develop a Nigeria everybody can truly be proud to call home.

‎

‎Earlier, the Chairman of the Brazilian chapter of Nigerians in Diaspora, Chika Emmanuel, commended the president for fostering stronger ties between Nigeria and Brazil, while pledging the diaspora’s active support for national development.

‎

‎He emphasised the diaspora’s role as a development partner, highlighting the rise in Nigerian postgraduate scholars in Brazil.

‎

‎“What we’re saying, sir, is that here through the diaspora, we would like to be a channel to this national development. In that regard, we have started; we have actually been doing that for quite some time now in the area of agriculture, infrastructure, and of course, looking for direct investment back home.

‎

‎ “To be able to do that, I’ve also recognised, Your Excellency, sir, that human resources in terms of education is what we strongly need to be able to prepare the younger ones for tomorrow so that they can return home and participate.

‎

‎”What I have done, Your Excellency, is that in the past one year and a half years since my election, we have had three PhD students at that time. And right now, in one year and a half years, we have 296 here in Brazil. And all on scholarships, sir.”