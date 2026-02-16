Brazil Targets Nigerian Bakers, Pharmaceuticals With 158,000 Tonnes Of Sugar

…N107bn raw product imported in 6 weeks

A total of 212,985 tonnes of raw sugar valued at N107 billion ($77 million) has been shipped from the Port of Santo to Apapa Port in Lagos within the first six weeks of the years 2026.

It was gathered that between January and February, the consigments were offloaded at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) as price of the commodity fell by 25.6 per cent to $360.5/tonne from $484.8/tonne since January this year.

An average of 158,000 tonnes of sugar monthly is being targeted by Brazil to Nigeria, following 1.9 million tonnes of order placed by bakery, Pharmaceuticals, confectionery, food and beverage companies for 2026. Nigeria controls about 29 per cent of the $7 billion broader African sugar market.

This week, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data indicated that about 55,000 tonnes of the consignment will be delivered in Apapa just as 157,985 tonnes of was offloaded in January.

The shipping data revealed that 100, 885 tonnes were delivered at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) from San Antonio. Another 50, 650 tonnes, 50, 235 tonnes and 57,100 tonnes were also discharged at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) as National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) partners the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to attract investment into the sugar sector.

Recall that the National Sugar Development Council and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank entered into partnership aimed at financing large-scale sugar projects and transforming Nigeria’s sugar sector last week.

According to a statement by the council, the collaboration would leverage the Engineering, Procurement, Construction plus Financing (EPC+F) model, with NSDC developing viable sugar projects and NEXIM Bank anchoring capital mobilisation, including access to international export credit agencies and risk-mitigation instruments.

Its Executive Secretary, Mr Kamar Bakrin, said that the partnership addressed the limitations of short-term funding in achieving sugar self-sufficiency, adding that Nigeria cannot achieve self-sufficiency in sugar production on short-term capital.

He said: “What the sector requires is patient, long-tenor financing deployed at scale and backed by policy certainty. The domestic sugar market is valued at around $2 billion, while the broader African market stands at $7 billion. “By partnering with NEXIM Bank and international export credit partners, we are putting in place a financing architecture that allows serious investors to execute, not speculate.”

The executive secretary also outlined the expected impact of large-scale sugar projects, including creating over 50,000 jobs across farming, processing, logistics, and related services, while reducing imports by up to 25 per cent within five to ten years, stressing that the out grower schemes would integrate smallholder farmers into commercial value chains, boosting rural incomes.

According to him, “the sector supports value-added renewable co-products such as ethanol and bioelectricity, contributing to climate and energy-transition goals.

NSDC promotes environmentally responsible production models and sustainable land-use practices, alongside inclusive community and out grower participation, positioning projects to attract climate-aligned and development-oriented capital.

“Sugar projects are anchored on credible operators with proven technical and financial capacity, with community acceptance and land access treated as gating criteria at early stages of development to enhance execution certainty and long-term bankability.”

Also, the Managing Director of NEXIM Bank, Mr Abba Bello, hailed the initiative and acknowledge the strategic importance of the sugar industry to Nigeria’s economic diversification, export development and value-chain expansion objectives.

He expressed bank’s interest in exploring structured partnerships that would unlock long-term financing, strengthen local value chains and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness within regional and international markets.