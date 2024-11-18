Brazil President Welcomes Tinubu, Wife To 2024 G20 Summit

Share

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his wife, Janja da Silva of Brazil, on Monday, welcomed President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the opening of the G20 2024 Summit at the Museum of Modern Art, Rio De Janeiro.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu departed Abuja on Sunday, to participate in the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The President, who arrived in Brazil at about 3.03 a.m. (Nigerian time) on Monday, was received by Amb. Breno Costa in the Ministry of External Relations of Brazil.

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday, that President Tinubu would be accompanied on the trip by Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Tourism, Culture and Creativity; Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, and Amb. Mohammed Mohammed, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

The summit theme, “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”, will focus on three dimensions of sustainable development economic, social, and environmental and the reform of global governance. It will also highlight the rising global temperatures and the principles of the digital economy, among other themes.

President Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit in advance of Nigeria's socio-economic reforms. The G20 comprises 19 member countries including Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the UK, and the US, along with the European Union. The African Union and European Union were invited to the summit, marking Nigeria's participation in line with President Da Silva's commitment to addressing food security and eradicating extreme poverty by 2030.

