Brazil Police Raids Leave At Least 43 People Dead

Police raids targeting drug gangs in three Brazilian states have left at least 43 people dead. In the latest operation in Rio de Janeiro, police said they returned fire in a shoot-out in the Complexo da Penha area, killing at least 10.

Earlier, 14 people died in clashes during a five-day police raid in São Paulo state, dubbed Operation Shield. And in the north-eastern state of Bahia, officials say 19 suspects have been killed since Friday, reports the BBC. Fifty-eight people were arrested during the operation in São Paulo state, which began after a Special Forces police officer was killed on Thursday in the coastal town of Guarujá.