Brazil-Nigeria Cultural Week for September 6

All is now set for the celebration of Brazil-Nigeria Cultural Week, which holds on September 6 and spans September 9.

According to the organsiers of the four days cultural fiesta, the event would hold at the Embassy of Brazil in Abuja, with cultural enthusiasts and different organisations, particularly the business and arts communities expected at the event, which would see on display a colourful fusion of Brazil- Nigeria cultural elements.

Some of the events scheduled to hold include; Brazil-Nigeria Trade Forum section, Brazilian National Day celebration, Brazilian movie festival, Nigeria National Troup, Jazz Festival, stage play, literary week, art exhibition, and gastronomy.