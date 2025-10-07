Brazil, India, Sweep Medals As Int’l Para-Badminton Ends In Abia

Brazil, India, and Peru topped the medals table at the six-day International Para Badminton Championship, which concluded in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, last weekend. Brazil topped the overall medals tally with eight gold, three silver, and four bronze medals.

India followed with six gold, four silver, and nine bronze medals, while Peru secured six gold, three silver, and one bronze. Nigeria was the top-performing African country, earning three gold, five silver, and seven bronze medals. Egypt came next with one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

Cameroon collected one silver and one bronze, while the Benin Republic garnered two bronze medals. The Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso each achieved one bronze medal.

At the closing ceremony, which also marked the opening of the All African Para Badminton Championship, Governor Alex Otti encouraged people with disabilities not to view their situation as a limitation, but rather as a challenge. He referenced John Forpy, who was born without arms and legs, yet became a motivational speaker.