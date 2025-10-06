Brazil, India, Peru Dominate Medals Table As 1st Abia Int’l Para Badminton Championship Ends

Brazil, India, and Peru dominated the medals table as the six-day 1st Abia International Para Badminton Championship came to a close in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Brazil emerged overall winners with eight gold, three silver, and four bronze medals. India followed with six gold, four silver, and nine bronze, while Peru secured six gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Nigeria led other African nations with three gold, five silver, and seven bronze medals. Egypt finished with one gold, three silver, and one bronze; Cameroon won one silver and one bronze; Benin Republic got two bronze medals, while Congo Democratic Republic (CDR) and Burkina Faso won one bronze each.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, which also marked the opening of the All African Para Badminton Championship Governor Alex Otti encouraged persons with disabilities not to see their condition as a limitation but as a motivation to achieve greatness.

He cited the story of John Forpy, who was born without limbs but became a motivational speaker after writing the book “What is Your Excuse: Making The Best Of What You Have.”

“Our mantra is inclusion,” Otti said. “That’s one of the reasons we offered to host you. We want to show that no matter your situation, you are equal to your compatriots who may have been luckier to have all their parts intact.”

He challenged the athletes to persevere and also urged leaders to provide opportunities for people living with disabilities.

“Even our public transport system had to be redesigned to accommodate wheelchair users, ensuring equal comfort for everyone,” he added.

The governor announced a cash gift of $50,000 (in Naira equivalent) for each of the 14 participating countries. He also approved that the competition be made an annual event to be hosted by the state.

Abia State Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Nwaobilo Ananaba, expressed satisfaction with the successful hosting, describing sports as a unifying force that promotes peace and international friendship.

President of the Para Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Francis Orbih, commended the Abia State Government for the successful hosting and called for the championship to become an annual fixture.

The Governor’s Special Assistant on Sports, Mr. Samuel Ekeoma, who received the Para Badminton Development in Nigeria Award, described the tournament as the first of its kind in West Africa and the best in terms of organization so far.