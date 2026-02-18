Brazil FA Reacts To Vinicius Jr Racism Row

Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF) has issued a statement of solidarity after Vinicius Junior was allegedly subjected to racist abuse during Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Benfica.

The 25-year-old forward had earlier lit up the match with a stunning strike before celebrating near the corner flag, a gesture that drew a hostile reaction from sections of the crowd at the Estádio da Luz and resulted in a yellow card.

Shortly before play resumed, Vinicius alerted referee François Letexier to an alleged incident involving Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, claiming he had been subjected to racist insults. The official activated UEFA’s anti-racism protocol, with the match paused for approximately ten minutes before continuing.

CBF’s Reaction To Vinicius Jr Racism Row

Post-match reports — along with comments from Aurelien Tchouameni — alleged that Gianluca Prestianni directed a racist slur at Vinicius Junior, reportedly calling him a “monkey.”

In response, the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF) released a strong statement of support:

“The CBF stands in solidarity with Vinícius Júnior, victim of yet another act of racism this Tuesday, after scoring for Real Madrid against Benfica in Lisbon.

“Racism is a crime. It is unacceptable. It cannot exist in football or anywhere else. Vini, you are not alone. Your decision to activate the protocol is an example of courage and dignity. We are proud of you.

“We will remain steadfast in the fight against all forms of discrimination. We stand by your side. Always.”