September 5, 2023
Brazil Drop Antony Over Domestic Abuse Allegations

Antony Matheus dos Santos has been dropped from Brazil’s latest squad over allegations of domestic abuse.

The Manchester United winger was named in Fernando Diniz’s maiden squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

But in light of the claims against Antony, the Seleção confirmed that his place has been withdrawn with Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus taking his place.

“Due to the facts that became public this Monday (04/09), involving striker Antony, from Manchester United, and which need to be investigated,” confirmed a CBF statement.

“In order to preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian team and the CBF, the entity informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team.

“To replace him, coach Fernando Diniz called Gabriel Jesus, who was pre-selected on a list of 36 players, sent to Fifa.”

Antony released a public statement earlier on Monday denying the allegations being made against him.

