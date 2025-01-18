Brazil Announces Nigeria’s Admission As BRICS Partner Nation

Share

On Saturday, the Brazilian Government formally announced Nigeria’s admission as a partner country in the BRICS alliance.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the BRICS Nations comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. However, the alliance began to expand after more countries began seeking to join the group of leading emerging economies.

Brazil, which holds the bloc’s presidency in 2025, said Nigeria has been actively strengthening cooperation in the Global South and reforming global governance, which has been a priority to the country.

In a statement sighted by Saturday Telegraph, The Brazilian Foreign Ministry who announced the development welcomes the Nigerian government’s decision.

“As the 6th largest population in the world and the 1st on the African continent, as well as one of the largest economies in Africa, Nigeria has converging interests with the other members of the group,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that the alliance’s partner-country category was created at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024. During the summit, reports indicated that Nigeria had joined as a partner country.

Eche Abu-Obe, then-spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had also touted Nigeria’s acceptance into the league.

Brazil’s announcement makes Nigeria BRICS’ ninth partner country, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

“With the world’s sixth-largest population—and Africa’s largest—as well as being one of the continent’s major economies, Nigeria shares convergent interests with other members of BRICS,” the Brazilian foreign ministry added.

“It plays an active role in strengthening South-South cooperation and in reforming global governance—issues that are top priorities during Brazil’s current presidency.”

Nigeria has continued to push for full membership in the alliance.

