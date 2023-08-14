Brands exploiting customers through marketing deceit

Exploitation in the brands sub- sector of the marketing industry is fast becoming the order of the day as this practice has been ongoing unhindered for years. This is traceable to the regulatory agencies not keeping up with their responsibility to monitor the network providers, enabling network providers to perpetrate all sorts of marketing deceit, bypassing safety and quality checks.

While deceptive marketing has become endemic in this market, experts say recognising such marketing tricks is essential to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions and protect themselves from deceit. A marketing consultant, Akin Ogunwale, said in order to avoid deceptive marketing tactics, consumers need to be cautious of claims that sound overly exaggerated or promise unrealistic results. And if an offer seems too good to be true, they should realise that it’s probably deceptive.

He also said: “Deceptive marketers often create a sense of urgency to push consumers into making a quick decision.” To avoid this, he advised that they “should watch out for phrases like ‘limited-time offer’ or ‘buy now.’ He said legitimate deals should allow you time to scrutinise and think before making purchasing decision.” Ogunwale added that consumers should also watch out for unverified and impressive statistics that lack credible sources or references, as this may be red flag for consumers to take caution about the product and make sure that they always verify any claim with independent sources.

Other experts say deceptive marketing may downplay additional costs or fees associated with a product or service. According to them, consumers should cleverly review the label and ask for clarification if anything seems unclear. They added that deceptive marketing often played on emo

tions, using fear, guilt, or excitement to sway consumers' decisions. They advise consumers to carefully assess the information objectively.

The use of celebrity endorsement also comes to play, as Joel Adetoye, a marketing professional makes clarification that while celebrity endorsements can be legitimate, they should realise that some marketers use them to lend credibility to subpar products.

Therefore, consumers need to examine the product independently before making decision. Experts advise consumers to be cautious of marketing messages they don’t sign up for or don’t expect to receive, because scammers often send unsolicited emails or text messages to lure consumers into making purchasing decisions that may be detrimental to them.

They said, if a marketer is aggressively pushing a consumer to buy and won’t take “no” for an answer, it’s best to walk away. In conclusion, experts say consumers should remember that critical thinking and thorough research are their best defences against deceptive marketing. They advised consumers to take their time, ask questions, and consult independent sources before making purchasing decisions.