Branding Children, Aged Persons As Witches, Wizards Evil –Apostle Okoriko

Founder and General Overseer, Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Akwa Ibom State, Apostle John Okoriko, speaks on his journey as a minister of God and the burden of raising under privileged children on the streets in this Interview with TONY ANICHEBE

Your father was a political activist, one would have believed that you would be influenced by your father’s activism. How did you get into pastoral work?

Having become a church leader, the expectation was that I have to become a pastor or an elder. That was the expectation of my father because my mother didn’t give birth not until after five years of marriage. This led my father to look for a solution to my mother’s barrenness. So, the prophecy raised in the church he went to in Etinan, about six miles away, he attended a prayer session and the prophecy there said he must take that church to his village, that it’s only when he takes the church to his village that he would have a son. And that when the son is born he should allow him to become a priest. That is how the story comes. So, in the process of building the church, my mother was pregnant and by the end of inaugurating the worship, I was born. So, I saw myself from the ages of seven and eight being an usher in the church that was built in the village.

At 75 you still look strong and healthy, what is the secret behind this?

I believe in fasting, I believe in eating good food, I believe in positive thinking; these things make people what they are. The environment you live in, how you use your body, how you eat and the thoughts you maintain contribute to the appearance. That is my own. I don’t know whether anybody will like to abide by that because I know if you are thinking right, you influence your countenance. If you are feeling right, your expression will look different. If you are negative you will bring some ugly expressions.

Some people believe that the church is a commercial venture, that is why churches are springing up everywhere. What is your view on this?

Part of it is commercial, not all, I will not agree that the church is totally a commercial venture but the Bible says ‘come, buy and sell” and there lies the principles of commercialism, because when you come to the church you expect God to deal with you, communicate with you and you are expected also to give back to the church. That exchange of faith applies the principles of commercialism.

In one of your interactive sessions you did mention that evil would not befall the nation during ’ember’ months. What we are experiencing today, are they not evils?

Our people are very conscious of demons making certain months. It depends on what people or a particular group of people will do in a particular month not that a month or a particular month is evil, no. God has never done that. So, I was trying to dissuade people who expect evil to happen without their knowing it. Evil does not happen because there is a month that brings evil, no. Evil happens when man or a woman has invoked the principles of evil, that is, break- ing the law, So, that is why I said that there is no particular month that God has set aside for evil to happen. By man came sin, man breaks the law. It depends on who does what in a particular month, not the month itself.

Can you explain your doctrine of oneness of God in the personality of Christ?

It’s there in the Bible. God created us in his own image. There is no controversy whatsoever. You cannot break God into parts and separate them because you cannot also break me into parts and separate me and still have me as one. God created every man and woman according to his image. God has mind, the place he thinks, God has soul the place of his emotions, God has spirit, and God has a body. All these four are fused to become one. The most important is the body because you cannot see the mind, the soul and you cannot see the spirit, you only see the body (the frame) and God created us in His frame, that is an inner other dimensions like the spirit, the mind, the seed of our thoughts and the soul, the seed of emotions. but the totality of the creation is the body. That is why the Bible says in His own image he created us. But inside that image there are dimensions.

But people out there may not understand what you are saying?

They know, if they didn’t know in the past, they are supposed to know now, because there is no secret that can be hidden forever; every thing must be revealed. Don’t you hear in the Old Testament that many people saw God and God talked to them and appeared to them? So without the body (the frame),God cannot appear. That appearance in the old testament foreshadows that God has a frame, not only a spirit because if it’s only in spirit you cannot know Him until you have a frame. The Bible speaks about how his face looks like, his head, his feet, his hands in the old testament. God appears to many people, he uses the body.

You also don’t believe in the existence of witchcraft. How would you convince people that there is nothing as witchcraft?

I hear people say there is witchcraft but they cannot explain how it is. What they wish for, the craftiness in the human mind and wishing people misfortune, wishing people ill-luck, wishing people other things. It’s a man made device, an evil that is in the heart of people. That is what they know as witchcraft;God never created witchcraft. God created the moon, the stars and we see them, He made the rain, the seasons. So witchcraft is an act of man, a system that people think evil of others. Is that what you want me to believe in? It is not of the things I have to believe as a doctrine to practice. There are many things that people believe in, I don’t believe. To believe is to concentrate, to give in to and draw from. Instead of believing in witchcraft, I believe in God and God is good. They are many preachers who believe in witchcraft and they preach against it, that does not mean it’s is God. Witchcraft is an act, it’s a system of practice of witchcraft from human beings to human beings.

Are you saying that it does not exist?

It exists in the heart of people, another word for it is wickedness, the act of practicing wickedness. wishing someone bad, is witchcraft, the craftiness of making bad things to happen

You are the Founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church and you also own a very big farm. These are enormous responsibilities. How do you cope with the two?

It’s very easy, the same principle runs the two.The principle of raising crops either fishing or tendering to animals for the purpose of sustaining your life or for commercialisation is the same attention that the church requires. In agriculture, you are dealing with seeds, livestock, but in the church you are dealing with humans that have spirit and emotions and it takes your time the same way. My father was a farmer, I inherited it. Being a pastor cannot kill the inheritance that you are born into. All pastors still have some businesses to do, so it’s not strange. Jesus was raised as a carpenter, Adam was raised as a farmer, Abraham was raised as farmer, Isaac was a farmer, Jacob was a farmer even Joseph in the Bible was a great farmer and all of them represented God’s divine purpose.

Many people believe that as a farmer you may not be able to concentrate on your pastoral work?

If I focus on the church, do I have to sit down from morning till evening praying for God to answer my prayers? No, I set time for prayers and everybody knows that there is time for everything. If I want to enroll in any school, there must be a time attached to that and I have to respond to the time. So it’s not true that if you are a pastor you cannot be good in any other thing again. After morning prayers, I go to the farm, look at the livestock and the fruits, apply whatever, come back, rest and go into my studies. All these are within the capacity of a human being. Jesus is a great teacher, he performed miracles and he did many things to fulfill his mission on earth, so if Jesus did that any other person can also do.

You were a victim of insecurity when you were abducted in front of your church. Are you worried about insecurity in Nigeria today?

I do worry because what I passed through I never wish anybody to pass through because many don’t come back alive. There was a time in my life, we sang throughout the night, we can cross one village to another but we never had any incident of someone being killed but the time that we are civilised, schools are built and roads are constructed, insecurity is high. Not that those days were better, but having come this far, we still have a lot of insecurity; it’s worrisome.

Can you recall some of the ordeals that you went through in captivity?

I don’t want to go back to the experience because it was traumatic, the highest was when i was tied to a tree and beaten. I cried until I could not cry again. I didn’t know that they (my captors) have taken the picture of my torture and sent to my wife and when my wife saw it she fainted.

There are stories of you picking up stigmatised children from the street and raising them? What motivates you to do this?

If you are called by God and you have Christ’s spirit, your mind and soul will go out for the deprived, the maltreated, the abandoned, the tortured and the poor; you must be drawn to their plights. In them I know the level of hostilities. Branding children, the aged people as witchcraft has never happened to highly educated people because they know their rights. The under- privileged are easy targets. I delved into it but the cost is much because you cannot bring out children from that level and leave them without sending them to school, you never did anything better if you brought them to sit down and eat even though eating alone and accommodation cost money. But that is not the highest point, the highest point is to educate them, let them know their rights and how they will live their lives; it requires so much time and money. And this is one of the reasons I ventured into farming to be able to feed the children. Branding, underprivileged persons as witches and wizard is one of the evils in our society.