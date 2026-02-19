Brand Expands Portfolio New Variants

Baileys has launched two variants, Baileys Strawberries & Cream and Baileys Salted Caramel, in Nigeria at an influencer and media event in Lagos.

The launch supports Baileys’ expansion in Nigeria and is designed to drive desire and product trial during the Valentine season, a moment centred on connection and celebration.

Anchored on the theme: You Had Me at Baileys, the event delivered an immersive environment that translated the character of the variants into curated tastings, styled installations and flavour-led pairings. Strawberries & Cream led the evening’s storytelling, supported by Salted Caramel, creating a visually distinctive market debut.

Baileys Strawberries & Cream blends the brand’s signature Irish cream with ripe strawberry flavour and vanilla notes, delivering a smooth, fruity profile. Baileys Salted Caramel combines sweet caramel with a subtle salt finish layered over classic Irish cream for a balanced, rich taste.

Together, they expand Bailey’s flavour portfolio, while maintaining its signature character.

The launch follows a phased strategy designed to move consumers from intrigue to engagement and trial. By leveraging trusted lifestyle voices and media platforms, Baileys aims to extend momentum beyond the launch.

The event brought together fashion, flavour and social connection, with guests sharing first reactions and tasting moments. This positions Strawberries & Cream and Salted Caramel in Nigerian lifestyle and social occasions.