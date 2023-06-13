Brand Drags Hilda Baci To Court Over Breach Of N3m Deal (Photos)

A brand identified as VibesByAnna has called out celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effriong, better known as Hilda Baci for trying to ruin their business after collecting a huge sum of N3 million.

The brand alleged the Akwa Ibom State-born chef for breaching a contract she was paid a whopping sum of N3 million to attend which she agreed to initially.

According to the allegation, Hilda Bacci cancelled the event he was paid for a few hours before the time and publicly denied knowledge of it.

The furious brand management while calling out Hilda noted that her action has caused a negative impression on her brand.

It would be recalled that days ago, Hilda Baci denied knowledge of the brand after she was slammed for charging N25k for a meet and greet in Abuja.

The 27-year-old chef has been involved in different controversial actions that have triggered criticism from Nigerians.

According to recent reports, Hilda Baci is allegedly charging a significant amount of N25,000 for personal meet-ups in Abuja. It is said that individuals will have to pay this fee to have a brief encounter with her on June 24, 2023.

Hilda Baci subsequently denied working with the brand, an action which posed a negative effect on the VibesByAnna brand.

They have now filed a lawsuit against the chef and have planned to pursue legal action against Hilda for breaching the N3 million deal.

See the post below: