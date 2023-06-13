New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Brand Drags Hilda…

Brand Drags Hilda Baci To Court Over Breach Of N3m Deal (Photos)

A brand identified as VibesByAnna has called out celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effriong, better known as Hilda Baci for trying to ruin their business after collecting a huge sum of N3 million.

The brand alleged the Akwa Ibom State-born chef for breaching a contract she was paid a whopping sum of N3 million to attend which she agreed to initially.

According to the allegation, Hilda Bacci cancelled the event he was paid for a few hours before the time and publicly denied knowledge of it.

The furious brand management while calling out Hilda noted that her action has caused a negative impression on her brand.

It would be recalled that days ago, Hilda Baci denied knowledge of the brand after she was slammed for charging N25k for a meet and greet in Abuja.

The 27-year-old chef has been involved in different controversial actions that have triggered criticism from Nigerians.

According to recent reports, Hilda Baci is allegedly charging a significant amount of N25,000 for personal meet-ups in Abuja. It is said that individuals will have to pay this fee to have a brief encounter with her on June 24, 2023.

Hilda Baci subsequently denied working with the brand, an action which posed a negative effect on the VibesByAnna brand.

They have now filed a lawsuit against the chef and have planned to pursue legal action against Hilda for breaching the N3 million deal.

See the post below:

 

Post Views: 144
Tags:

Read Previous

Guinness World Records Finally Confirms Hilda Baci’s For Longest Cooking Marathon
Read Next

Wizkid’s Son Stirr Reaction As He Play With Snake

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023