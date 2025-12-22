Branama Children TV Celebrates 2 Years, Donates Book To Ikeja GRA Primary School

Branama Children Foundation has marked the second anniversary of Branama Children’s Television with the launch of Project READ, a literacyfocused initiative aimed at improving reading and numeracy skills among young children.

The anniversary celebration, held at Ikeja GRA Primary School on Thursday, also doubled as a Christmas party for pupils, featuring the donation of over 150 storybooks, educational materials, and other support items to the school library.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Betty Dibiah, CEO of Branama Children’s TV and Coordinator of Branama Children Foundation, said the initiative was inspired by the urgent need to tackle Nigeria’s low literacy levels among children.

“According to UNICEF statistics, about 70 to 75 per cent of children under the age of 14 cannot read a simple sentence. We also have over 10 million children out of school.

Literacy in reading and mathematics is how you build a nation, and this is our own little contribution,” she said. Dibiah explained that Project READ goes beyond book donations, emphasising interactive learning through storytelling, vocabulary building, and creative writing.

“We’ll be coming back to this school to sit with the children under the tree, talk about books, read together, and tell stories. Books should not scare children. Books take you places,” she added.