Brainstorming To Ensure Fake News, Hate Speech Don’t Derail 2027 Polls

Background

Elections in Nigeria have over the years been characterised by trust deficit, arising among others from various forms of malpractices, including rigging, falsification of results, destruction and snatching of ballot boxes on the day of election and sacking of polling units by hired hoodlums and thugs.

However, different measures at different times have been put in place to checkmate this recurring decimal in the democratic process of the country, especially since 1999, with the 2023 general elections witnessing marked improvement in terms of introduction of the use of technology that resulted in the use of BIVAS and uploading of results on the INEC IREV.

The glitches witnessed in the upload of the results during the presidential election of 2023 left the nation at a crossroads, with the failure viewed as casting pall on the fidelity of the result that required the pronouncement of the Supreme Court to authenticate the winner of the presidential election.

Since then, the conduct of elections in Nigeria have continued to generate heated debates as to providing the right safeguards to prevent any form of electoral malpractices both during the casting of ballots, collation and declaration of final results.

Safeguards

One of the safeguards that Nigerians through various platforms especially by the Civil Society Organisations and election monitoring groups canvassed was the upload of results online real time.

Unfortunately, the hope of the people having this proviso embedded in the Electoral Act 2026 (Amended) was dashed when the National Assembly, though adopting the electronic upload of results, discarded the real time proviso and added the caveat of manual collating of results were upload of results fails due to network challenge.

With this proviso, many fear that the outcome of the 2027 general elections may again be compromised as other results before it. The confidence and trust level of many Nigerians on the electoral system is again challenged, with many expressing the fear that a sizeable number of the electorate may not follow through the system as they fear that their votes may not count.

As the countdown to 2027 begins with the recent release of the amended election timetable by INEC, a number of campaigns and sensitisation workshops and talks are ongoing by different groups, including international bodies, to create more awareness and canvass Nigerians on adopting the right approach and attitude to conducting a free and fair election, with focus on countering fake news and hate speeches, which are likely to lead to electoral violence and breach of the peace in general.

FIAP’s intervention

It is in regard to this development that a group known as Fundacion para la internacionalizacionde las administraciones publicas (FIAP) and F.S.P, a Spanish public foundation, which is part of the EU Support to ECOWAS in Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG Project), is making their presence felt and impacting on the people through education and awareness programmes.

To this end, FIAP is implementing Component Three of the EPSG project in West Africa in collaboration with GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit). The EPSG Project is a multi-donor initiative co-financed by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). A training session organised by it in collaboration with its partners and donors, was held recently in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State.

The training brought together about 35 participants (journalists and CSOs), from the South region, who among others shared ideas and experiences on how best to achieve the campaign of #checkbeforeyoupost. For the group, journalists are the gateway to the society, including the Civil Society Organisations. #checkbeforeyoupostcampaign was a three-day training session where the participants were taught the tools to apply among others in dictating false or fake news and campaigns.

Media and credible information

The Coordinator of FIAP/EPSG, Maria Belen Sanchez set the pace for the training workshop with her opening remarks, appreciating the participants for their attendance and commitment to the programme. She highlighted the importance of the media in the society and its key role as the 2027 election approaches.

Sanchez said: “We are very proud indeed to bring you on board and to have the possibility of offering this kind of training. I believe you will have an amazing experience and can make the training the most active event that is possible. ‘‘I think that EPSG is quite important also for the media. This information that is being dished out in this place, I believe will be important from now until the end of the election.

“But even after the election, as I always say. It’s not only in the pre-electoral period, but the most important thing is the post-election. So, the media has a role to play in this. “The training will address the challenges being encountered due to the spread of false news and misinformation through social media, online news platforms, and radio, which have historically contributed to voters’ suppression, identity-based tensions, and outbreaks of electoral violence in Nigeria.

“The workshop is aimed to equip participants with the skills to identify, analyse, and counter disinformation, fake news, and hate speech related to elections. “The workshop is part of broader efforts under the EPSG Project to support credible information, reduce the risk of electoral violence, and strengthen democratic governance in West Africa.”

Strengthening electoral processes

Also speaking, Joseph Osuigwe; Technical Adviser on Media and CSOs, EPSG/FIAP, explained that the three-day training workshop on countering disinformation, fake news, and hate speech is focusing on strengthening electoral processes by preventing electoral violence and countering misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech. He said that the overall objective of the EPSG Project is to enhance peace, security, and governance in the ECOWAS region.

Osuigwe reiterated that the training intends to address the challenges posed by the rapid spread of false narratives and inflammatory messaging, particularly through social media, online news platforms, and radio, which have historically contributed to voter suppression, identity-based tensions, and outbreaks of electoral violence in Nigeria.

He continued: “The workshop aims to equip participants with the skills to identify, analyse, and counter disinformation, fake news, and hate speech related to elections. “The training will also strengthen ethical, conflict-sensitive, and peace-oriented reporting practices among media professionals and CSOs.

“Additionally, the programme aims to promote responsible use of digital tools and platforms to prevent the spread of disinformation and hate speech and to enable participants develop campaigns that they can lead within their communities and states.”

The Technical Adviser also disclosed that at the end of the training, participants will design and implement #CheckBeforeYouPost campaigns across their communities and states as part of their civic responsibility in promoting peaceful electoral processes. Media professionals and CSOs, he said, are expected to apply practical skills from the training to strengthen ongoing initiatives that promote peaceful, inclusive, and democratic electoral participation.

The training, he further disclosed is part of broader efforts under the EPSG Project to support credible information, reduce the risk of electoral violence, and strengthen democratic governance in West Africa. He stressed: “It is multi-donor initiative co-financed by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).’’

Digital tools for fact-checking

Lois Ugbede, Manager DAIDAC, Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development, who served as one of the resource persons, taking the participants on fact-checking tools, verification techniques and source validation on promoting electoral peace, taught the participants on how to use tools like invid, reverse image search, Google lens, forensically, WeVerify and Deepware; demonstrating how they can be used to detect manipulated or distorted videos, audio recordings and images.

Psychological, visual techniques

Also, Assistant Editor at CJID, Silas Jonathan, exposed the participants to the psychological and visual techniques used by disinformation actors to create chaos and tension during election periods.

Using visual, data and pictorial evidence, Jonathan demonstrated how social media users on X, Facebook and other platforms create multiple accounts and pages to spread misinformation, pushing false narratives and hate speech during elections.

He also introduced participants to additional media monitoring tools, including Webmii, X Network, TweetBinder and Julius AI, which can be used to track and analyse narratives online.

He said: “We are trying to tell the participants how narratives are shaped against elections and discourage people from voting and how journalists can use digital tools to counter all the narratives because journalists need to have the ability to be able to do that.”

Digital security, safety

Head of Policy Research and Communication at Dataphyte Foundation, Adijat Kareem, who spoke on digital security and safety, enlightened participants on data security and measures to protect their websites and digital platforms.

She said:” Digital security and safety is important for media organisations and CSOs because it helps them to secure every form of election related information that the people will have asses to on elections. “People rely on media to give them information during elections and if these media platforms are secure, it helps them to be able to have asses to this information.”

Importance of accuracy

Eighteen-year-old Emem Edem, who is a year one undergraduate of Mass Communication and representative of Youth for Change Initiative, noted: “What I have learnt from this training even as Genz, we are left out, in fact, checking or verifying what we post in the media. As much as we love to share information fast, we should make sure that accuracy should surpass speed.

“As Genz, I will advise that we should not just think about speed but we should put into consideration accuracy even as the general elections are coming up in 2027. “We have a role to play, some of us will start voting for the first time. So, we should ensure we are doing things that have an added advantage and we should make sure that we post relevant things in the media.”

Timely training

Taretein Boco, Chairman of Bayelsa Non-Governmental Forum, pledged to implement all that he has learnt from the training. He said: “This is very timely training. As we leave this training, the first thing in our minds is to conduct a retraining for our team on the things that we have learnt; misinformation, hate speech and all of that. “We will also be carrying out a lot of sensitisation activities within our various communities and a number of webinars concerning all of these and see how we can step the training down particularly for the youth population to drive away the negative narratives that the votes do not count.”

He added: “The major issues around election today is the issue around voter apathy and we must deliberately make effort to ensure that we stop every negative narrative against the relevance of voting and push the importance of voting during election periods.’’ The dissuasion of vote buying he said: “Is going to take a long stretch of sensitisation because of the economic realities.

People place a lot of importance on that N10, 000, and N5, 000 that they get on election day. But it is not impossible to drive these narratives back to what they should, it will take a while. “We will continue to educate the public. The politicians have become much more desperate than they used to be and they have used poverty as a tool to push people into believing that with N10, 000 they can get anything that they want. The issue about voting buying is more of institutional decadence.

The institutions are weakened by the same politicians so much so that they forget what to do. ‘‘There is nobody that we heard that has been arrested and prosecuted for vote buying in the previous elections. So, it will continue as long as there is no deliberate action against these persons who are perpetrating those acts.

Advocacy method to target more people

Napoleon Agbaidu who represented Japrovic Centre for Development Initiative, said that the training has equipped him adequately, adding: “Our organisation will be able to mobilise within our own catchment area and sensitise people about that misinformation disorder.

What to post and what not to post and the reasons why some bloggers come up with some posts to cause harm and mislead people.’’ On the way to go, he said: “I will reach out and we will go to town hall meetings to sensitise them.

We will be meeting with community stakeholders to enlighten them on how to counter disinformation disorder. “We will also consider those with language barriers by using our native dialect, which is pidgin, to communicate the message.”

Interactive, expository

Mercy Eze Eberechi from BUDGIT Foundation, Tracking Department, disclosed that the training was very interactive and expository. She said that when she goes to the communities to talk about budgets allocated to them, she will also tell them the importance of voting correctly and the information that they should consume and the ones that they should discard.

According to her: “When they vote for a good leader, he may likely implement these projects that I’m clamouring for.” On how to implement what she has learnt, she said: “I will be hosting town hall meetings and I will be going to schools for sensitisation. I will also bring to their knowledge the importance of elections and the information they should post out there and they should verify before sharing.”

Countering disinformation, hate speeches

The Executive Director of Gbolekekro Women Empowerment and Development Organisation (GWEDO), Cynthia Buluebiere, said: “What I’m taking out of this place is to make sure that every disinformation, misinformation and hate speech are countered.

“It is note everything you see on the screen that you will believe. You have to verify every information with tools like Google Search and other tools to be sure that whatever you want to post on your social media is true,’’ she said. On the way forward, she said: ‘‘I will have to do no cost sensitisation by going to the communities within my reach to spread this message. I will call some on the phone to let them understand that this is all we are talking about.”

Taking message to women at grassroots

Bridget Nimi Foh Affiah, Executive Director, Ideal Women Advancement Initiative and Onal Coordinator for WANEP South, said: “To all our women groups, we will mainstream this education to make them understand that they must verify everything they hear.

“We will not only tell them in pidgin, we will also say it in local languages as we go to communities so that even our grandmothers will understand, especially those who are voting and young women who are in the forefront of politics. And we will let them make a song out of it. Whatever we want to do we will integrate what we have learnt here into it.”

Expectations

Jonathan expects that as journalists go into the field, they should be able to understand how narratives are shaped online and how that can discredit electoral outcomes and influence conflicts.

According to him: “I want them to be digitally savvy enough to be aware that they have a part to play whether it is CSOs, we have a responsibility. For us to be able to beat the narrative we have to be able to know what strategies and techniques that work best.”

Kareem said: ‘‘One way that the training will help media in relation to IREV is that they will understand the risk associated with digital security and safety so that when something feels like it is not normal, they will understand what is going on. “It helps the actors in the media space to understand how digital security and safety works and identify them when threats occur.”

Way forward

Chief Constance Meju, Publisher of Amazon Africa Magazine and Managing Editor, National Point Newspaper, on addressing the decadence in the society, said: “The only way respite can come to the nation is through the media and civil society.

“This workshop is a very vital workshop because journalism is about facts. Journalists must always verify their facts before they share the media content and before they publish. “The training helped us with the knowledge and self-consciousness of taking a double check at all content we come across.

“We need to be more careful and sensitive because we do not want a crisis especially as the election is fast approaching. “We need to get back to the trenches, resonate with integrity because it is like we have lost integrity. We got so involved in the affairs of political parties that we are no longer correct in our ways of doing things and thinking.’’