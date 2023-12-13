Brain Jotter Shuns Podcaster For Asking About His Net Worth

Popular skit maker, Brain Jotter has expressed his displeasure after a podcaster questioned him about his net worth during an interview.

During his podcast, Brain Jotter was asked how much money he makes and what his net worth is.

Responding to the question, the comedian responded by saying that the question she asked didn’t really make any sense.

READ ALSO:

He further asked what the goal of the show was, and the podcaster replied and said that she wanted people to know who he really was and to be inspired by him.

The renowned skit maker noted that he only wants his fans to be inspired by his followings, views, comments, and consistency, not by his net worth.

The podcaster didn’t stop there as she further asked him what his drip check was.

Brain Jotter questioned why the podcast was mainly focused on money and claimed that the second question was equally nonsensical.

However, he answered the second question, claiming that he couldn’t recall how much he bought his jacket and how he bought his chain from the UK.

Watch Video Below: