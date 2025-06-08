Share

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Brain Jotter, has mourned the passing of the veteran musician, Mike ‘Gentleman’ Ejeagha.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the singer, known for his viral song ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo died of prostate cancer on Friday night, June 6.

Reacting to the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, Brain Jotter shared a video he made with Ejeagha when he visited him in Enugu in 2024.

Brain Jotter said, “39 years ago, he made magic (Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo song). 39 years later, we danced to it again. Now, he rests, but his melody lives forever. Rest in peace, legend”.

It would be recalled that Ejeagha’s 1983 music, ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo’, regained prominence across the country and social media, after Brain Jotter used it in a dance challenge last year.

The skit maker visited the musician with a N2 million cash gift after the challenge dance garnered over 29.1 million views and 30,000 comments on Instagram, and over 19.6 million views on TikTok.

