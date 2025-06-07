Brain Jotter Made Ejeagha’s Last Days His Best

Share

Nigeria woke up yesterday to the passing away of its legendary Igbo folktale musician, Mike Ejeagha at the age of 95.

His death has been that of mixed feelings among his old and new fans. Though he died at old age, some of his fans wished he could have lived a little longer to enjoy the fruits of his long time hardwork in the music industry which started paying off at latter days of his life.

There is no recalling memories of the late Mike Ejeagha without making reference to the part content creator, Brain Jotter played in his life one year before his passing.

In July 2024, Ejeagha enjoyed renewed fame 41 years after his 1983 hit song, ‘Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche’ from his album ‘Akuko Na Egwu’ Original Vol. 1, went viral, thanks to Dance Challenge created by skit maker, Chukwuebuka Amuzie, Brain Jotter.

A real life testament that Destiny may be delayed, but it cannot be denied.

Interestingly, The ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo’ which was catchy to fans, who joined Brain Jotter’s viral Dance Challenge, is not the song’s title; rather it is the refrain in “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche,” song.

The Dance Challenge did not stop at making his song go viral, Ejeagha recovered the fame he had first enjoyed when the track was released 41 years ago.

He was also showered with cash gifts, and Brain Jotter even gifted him N2 million and a car. Added to other celebrities who visited, it also attracted a courtesy visit from the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mba, to the home of the legendary highlife singer, a gesture many cultural and religious custodians say can improve and elongate anyone’s life.

More so, the song ‘Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche’ topped the chat for more than one month on music streaming platforms like Spotify and BoomPlay.

Followers likened Ejeagha’s good fortune to the fact that he must have done something good in his past life to reap bountifully at old age.

A fan stated that “Brain Jotter’s viral dance did not just revive Mike Ejeagha’s song, he made him to die a happy man. Posterity will reward Brain Jotter for making an old man happy”.

Once again, Ejeagha’s death will drive traffic to his music which may bring more benefits to the family he left behind.

Born in August 1932 in Enugu State, Mike Ejeagha began his musical journey in elementary school. Inspired by guitarists; Moses Aduba and Cyprian Uzochiawa, he eventually formed his band, Mike Ejeagha and Merry-makers, in 1950.

His fame grew through radio programs like “Guitar Playtime” and “Akuko n’egwu” (storytelling in music), where he shared folktales and music rich in social and cultural relevance.

