Brain Jotter, Layi Wasabi, Kiekie, Join Designers for Runway Delight

Nigeria’s top digital content creators and social media influencers, Kiekie, Lasisi Elenu, Layi Wasabi, Brain Jotter and Comedian Waris(Ghana), were paired with five exceptional Nigerian fashion designers for a one-of-a-kind collaboration.

The celebrity influencers partnered with A-list fashion designers like Moofa, VAV Designs, On Point, I.N Official and Ouch respectively for a fashion runway delight.

The idea behind the partnership was to spotlight the powerful synergy between fashion and content creation, demonstrating how both industries can work together to drive innovation and amplify African creativity on the global stage.

Speaking with popular Lifestyle journalist, Latasha Ngwube, who has over two decades of fashion runway experience under her belt, was the curator of the fashion and runway experience at the African Creators Summit 2025, she stated that working with the high level content creators was among the highlights of the event.

Documenting the process was showcasing the best of African talent in craftsmanship, projecting excellence and a little friendly competition culminating in a cash prize brought a spark to the audience engagement.

Explaining what it takes to bring five high level content creators like Kiekie, Layi Wasabi etc to walk the runway, LatashaLagos said, ‘Apollo Oj and I had a conversation after the first summit about infusing fashion into the event this year.

“He had access to all the big creators and so, it was a question of availability and time to dedicate to the chosen designers. I believe the reputation of the summit has spoken for itself and as a result, the creators, inspite of their busy schedules, enthusiastically came aboard the project. Again, my gratitude to Ouch, On Point Clothing, Moofa, I.N Official, VAV Designs as well as other designers like Odio Mimonet, Ade by Femi & Emmy Kasbit who answered when I called!

Latasha Ngwube, popularly known as LatashaLagos is well known to have a good eye for fashion. Speaking on what inspired infusing fashion into African Creators Summit 2025, she said, “Fashion to me is like one of those things that unite people like music or football. In this part of the world, where we come from, our fashion is a big part of the culture. So, it was a natural extension for me to bring these worlds together. If we then agree that content is a tool, then it makes the conversation a lot more interesting when we can bring different aspects of the creative ecosystem to the table in the hopes of forging stronger alliances that will boost the creative economy on the long run.”

Celebrity comedian, Lasisi Elenu and On Point Clothing were the winning pair by popular demand of the audience. Their win was a whooping prize of $1000.

