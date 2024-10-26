Brain jotter, Ezenwa, Kikelomo, others to receive MMS Life-Impact awards

Share

Nigerian comedian and content creator, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie popularly known as Brainjotter; Chief Executive, Lelook Bags, Chief (Mrs.) Chinwe Ezenwa; National President, Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi; among others are set to be honoured with Life-Impact Awards at the 2024 MMS Hall of Fame. Other awardees include; the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT, Christopher Zakka Maikalang; Founder, the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam; and the Founder, C21FG, Ambassador Michael Okoli; will be celebrated at the 8th edition of MMS Hall of Fame and International Women’s Leadership Summit to hold at NICON Luxury hotel, Abuja on November 6th, 2024.

According to the Co-Founder, MMS Hall of Fame, Mr. Kingsley Anaroke, the Life-Impact awardees were selected for their exemplary humanitarian exploits which resonate with the MMS brand essence as the awardees have impacted several lives despite the prevailing harsh economic times in Nigeria. Brain Jotter’s strings of inspiring life-transforming skits and comedy show has redefined the creative industry with an appeal of generosity and humanity, setting a new standard of practice which conforms to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “In specifics, his novel comedy show (Outside the Box) ironically, turned out a humanitarian platform with the donation of N30million for a female participant in crutches.

We are particularly impressed that this for the female gender unsolicited,” the statement read. The comedian’s creative ingenuity which reinvented Pa Mike Ejeagha’s folklore song (gwogwogwongwo) was also singled-out for praise as it placed Pa Ejeagha’s career on global music radar.

