Brain Jotter Allegedly Impregnates Colleague, Ekwutos

Share

Nigerian content creator, Brain Jotter has allegedly impregnated his colleague, Ekwutos, sparking controversy among internet users.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the allegation was made by an X user identified as Steady, who shared more details about the swirling buzz.

According to Steady, Brain Jotter offered an abortion following the alleged pregnancy in which she eventually accepted.

Speaking further, Steady alleged that Ekwutos underwent the procedure which later resulted in health complications.

READ ALSO:

X user wrote, “Allegedly, Brain jotter gave Ekwutos belle and he told her to abort. She did the abortion, but since then, she has been having a series of complications. Meanwhile, the report remains unconfirmed by the entertainment figures, sparking significant buzz online. Also, an Instagram blogger, @Cutie Juls, has urged close associates of Ekwutos to check up on her See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

