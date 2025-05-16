Brain Drain, Underfunding Denying Nigerian Varsities Global Rankings –Registrars

Share

The Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU) yesterday decried the inability of Nigeria’s tertiary institutions to be among the best in the world in terms of global rankings.

Chairman Bala Ahmed, who spoke at the third registrars’ workshop and 77th business meeting held at the Kaduna State University on Wednesday, said some of the challenges facing the universities include emerging technological trends that impact their global competitiveness in teaching, research, and innovation.

He also identified other factors that may be negatively impacting on global rankings. Ahmed listed them as chronic underfunding and dilapidated infrastructure, a continued exodus of top academic talent, low research output, and weak visibility in international academic publications.

He also identified insufficient international collaborations, institutional partnerships, and disruptions in academic calendars as some of the problems.

According to him, this is due to recurring industrial actions, declining quality of student intake, as evidenced by recent performance in JAMB examinations, among other factors.

Ahmed explained that registrars convened to address ranking challenges, mitigate shortcomings, and elevate Nigerian universities globally.

The host registrar, Samira Balarabe, said the association unite administrators to learn best practices and ensure consistency nationwide.

She, however, urged government support for infrastructure and resources to keep pace with evolving education trends.

KASU Vice-Chancellor Abdullahi Musa said the institution aimed to achieve excellence by identifying its unique identity and collaborating with stakeholders, including parents, industry experts, academia, and registrars.

