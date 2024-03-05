Brain Drain: Shed Consumption Mentality, Fund Health Sector, Neurologist Tells FG

Worried by the alarming rate of brain drain in the health sector, in spite of the undeniable fact that Nigerian scientists are highly rated, a professor of Medicine at the University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan, Mayowa Ojo Owolabi, has suggested that Nigeria should cease from being a consumer nation, but strive through the knowledge base, to produce health products and export to other countries.

The Professor of Neurology, and Director of the Center for Genomic and Precision Medicine, who also doubles as the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, University of Ibadan, Nigeria, gave the counsel in Ibadan while speaking as a member of the National Health Research Committee for Nigeria, saddled with the objective of finding pragmatic solutions to the health problems in Nigeria.

Prof. Owolabi, who was honoured with a D.Sc. award at the 2023 convocation ceremonies of the premier University, said that his committee was “created to shape the agenda and attract resources that will champion research in health in Nigeria. To proffer pragmatic solutions to the health problems in Nigeria, and of course, contribute to science and advancements”.

To him, “Nigeria should be a leader and not a consumer nation to be able to produce our health products and export to others. And all of these can come through knowledge and research.

“We should be able to understand the different diseases and when we understand them, we look at them from the genomic lens, with the multi-omics lens, for precision medicine. We should be able to produce innovative solutions, innovative policies, innovative interventions, vaccines and drugs, all from here”, he said.

The professor challenged the Federal Government that “it is by applying knowledge power and investing in research, investing in Science which is not immediate, (and does not usually produce immediate gains), appropriately funding the sector, that Nigeria’s health sector can be improved to attract human and capital investment and reduce brain drain syndrome in the country”.

To the pioneering Regional Vice-President of the World Federation for Neuro-rehabilitation, “Nigerian scientists are making waves across the globe.

Yes, we can tap into that through brain circulation, through brain gain, through collaboration and we can champion development, and then we can have an innovation hub or pipeline through which these ideas are transformed into products that can then be used to improve the quality of life and even the economy of not only Nigeria but of Africa as a whole. So, those are the things that are achievable if we only think about it and if we get our acts together as a Nation”, the don said.

Speaking on Stroke attack which he called “Stroke Quadrangle”, Prof. Owolabi said: “One of the pillars is that you need surveillance and research to understand stroke, to understand the risk factors for stroke, and to be able to plan all the interventions.

“The second pillar is that you need primary and secondary prevention because you don’t want people to develop stroke in the first instance. And then the third pillar is the acute care pillar.

“When a stroke happens, you want people to recognize it on time, and you want to immediately attend to them so that you reduce loss of function and improve the chances of recovery. And of course, the fourth pillar is rehabilitation”, he said.